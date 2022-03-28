Actress Nargis Fakhri made her debut in 2011 with ‘Rockstar’. She played Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest in the movie and it was the perfect launchpad for her as the movie was a blockbuster hit.

She then went on to act in movies like ‘Madras Café’, ‘Main Tera Hero’ and she also starred in the Hollywood film starring Melissa McCarthy, ‘Spy’ in 2016.

Her movie repertoire also included ‘Azhar’, ‘Banjo’ and ‘Housefull 3’ and at the time several offers were still rolling in, but the actress revealed that she decided to take a break and go be with her family in the US.

Nargis spoke to the Times Of India (TOI) about her decision to take a break, she said, “Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy. I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step.”

The actor also said that not many would consider taking such a break as in Bollywood the fear is that if you are not in sight for a few months or years you will be forgotten. She further said, “Once in a while, it is important for the sake of your mental and physical health to take a break. I know that in the industry, actors, their managers, and even PR agencies tell you that you have to be more visible and that if you take a break for too long, people tend to forget you. I think there is a lot of fear in the minds of the artistes who don’t want to lose what they have worked hard for. My perspective is, you never lose, especially when you take time out for yourself, for self-care, and to introspect. Instead, you actually win when you do that.”

Nargis’s last project was the 2020 Netflix movie, ‘Torbaaz’, which starred Rahul Dev and Sanjay Dutt. Nargis played a supporting role in the movie. She is currently working on the Telugu movie, ‘Hari Hari Veera Mallu’, along with actor Pawan Kalyan who is the lead in the movie. This is Nargis’s first movie project in two years and it is also her first stint in Telugu cinema.