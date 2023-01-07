ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nargis Fakhri’s begins 2023 on a ‘memorable’ note with ‘Pyaase’

Actress Nargis Fakhri starts 2023 with her new music video titled ‘Pyaase’. She said that working on it was “glamourous”.

The actress also shared the big reveal on her social media with the caption: “Tune in now to get hooked. It was a blast shooting this one with @iambohemia and @preetinderofficial.”

Sharing her experience shooting the music video she said: “The experience was glamorous, fun and a memorable one. I’m so excited to see fans double tapping our efforts on all social media platforms. I was waiting eagerly to share this ‘Pyaase’ with everyone.”

‘Pyaase’ is sung by Bohemia and preetinder, Music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics are written by Param.

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rockstar’. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller ‘Madras Cafe’ and starred in the commercially successful comedies ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Spy’ and ‘Housefull 3’.

The 43-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Torbaaz’, an action thriller film directed by Girish Malik. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a medical professional that lost his wife and son while he was placed in the Indian Embassy in Kabul, while Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev play other prominent characters.

