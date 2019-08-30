Narmada protest: MP concedes key demands, Medha ends fast

Bhopal, Sep 3 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has agreed to review the rehabilitation issue afresh as a pre-condition for the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar to end her indefinite fast.

Patkar subsequently ended her fast late on Monday night and was taken to Indore for a medical procedure. Three emissaries of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had conveyed to her the government’s proposal to revisit the rehabilitation issue and the filling of Sardar Sarovar dam reservoir.

Former Chief Secretary S.C. Behar, who was among the three emissaries, offered Patkar lemon juice to end her agitation at Chota Badada in Barwani district. Besides Patkar, six other persons, including four women, also ended their fast after the talks.

Besides conveying Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s concern to Patkar, Behar also informed her about efforts made by the state government for lowering of the water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam whose backwaters have inundated various parts in Madhya Pradesh.

The NBA leaders, led by Patkar, have also been invited to hold discussions with the officials of the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) on September 9.

Patkar and her supporters were protesting at Chota Badada since August 25.

–IANS

naidu/vd