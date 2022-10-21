INDIA

Narrow escape for 60 passengers as bus catches fire in Andhra

NewsWire
At least 60 passengers had a narrow escape when a bus of state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) in which they were traveling caught fire in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The incident occured near Ventrapragada in Krishna district on Friday morning.

The bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was on its way from Gudivada to Vijayawada with 60 passengers, including students.

The fire started from the bus engine. Noticing the smoke, an alert driver stopped the vehicle and asked the passengers to get down. A major tragedy was averted as all passengers alighted safely before the fire engulfed the entire bus.

No one was injured in the incident. However, passengers lost their belongings as the vehicle was completely gutted. Some of them lost cash, gold jewellery and other valuables.

A fire engine rushed to the scene and doused the fire. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

