INDIA

Narrow escape for Andhra minister, MP

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son, MP Mithun Reddy had a narrow escape when a car in their convoy met with an accident in Annamayya district on Monday.

They were going to a relative’s house when Mithun Reddy’s car was hit by another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The MP’s vehicle overturned causing grievous injuries to his personal secretary.

Mithun Reddy was travelling in his father’s car at the time of the accident which took place near Channamukkapalle ring road in Rayachoti mandal.

The injured was shifted to Rayachoti hospital. The minister along with his and other members of the family were travelling from Punganur to Veeraballi to participate in Sankranti festivities at their relative’s house.

20230116-180802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal banks on bumblebee to restore, enhance fruit yield

    Rulers should introspect everyday if decisions taken are good: CJI (Ld)

    In message to Gehlot, three Cong spokespersons resign to campaign for...

    Assam: Woman dies after husband forces her to consume acid