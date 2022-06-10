INDIA

Narrow escape for Bihar minister in Ranchi as protestors pelt stones

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar minister Nitin Navin had a narrow escape in Ranchi after a group of protestors pelted stones at his convoy on Friday afternoon.

Minister for road construction in the Nitish Kumar government, Navin reached Ranchi on Friday afternoon. His convoy was intercepted by protestors at Ranchi’s Albert Ekka Chowk. The local police managed to rescue his convoy after firing several rounds at the protestors.

Navin was in Patna on Friday morning and recorded his statement in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the MLA-MLC court of Patna. After the court proceedings, he took a flight to Ranchi for some official work.

Following former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory statement on the Prophet, a large number of people from the Muslim community came out on the streets of Ranchi after offering Friday prayers in the mosques. While they were protesting on the roads of the Daily market adjoining Albert Ekka Chowk, the convoy of Nitin Navin reached the Chowk. Seeing him, the protestors pelted stones at his convoy, damaging his vehicle. The protestors also waved black flags.

The Ranchi administration has now imposed curfew in the violence affected areas.

Sources said that Surendra Kumar Jha, the SSP of Ranchi and Awadesh Thakur, SHO of Daily market police station and at least 3 more police personnel sustained injuries in the clash.

Protests were also held in Bihar’s Nawada and Arrah on Friday afternoon.

20220610-204204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opposition not allowed to raise people’s issue: Congress

    Trinamool reacts to Modi’s ‘Didi’ jibe

    Lucknow court orders FIR against Salman Khurshid

    J&K Bank fraud case: Court grants bail to Ambience Mall Group...