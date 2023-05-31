INDIA

Narrow escape for BJP leader, family in Bihar’s Gaya in bomb attack

NewsWire
0
7

A BJP leader and his family in Bihar’s Gaya had a narrow escape after four bombs were thrown on his house early on Wednesday, police said.

BJP leader Santosh Gupta and his family members were sleeping in their house in Dobhi area when two attackers on a bike came and threw four bombs, one after the other, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. However, none of them came close to Gupta or his family.

This was the second attack on the BJP leader in the past one year.

The attackers were caught in the CCTV camera covering their faces with hankies. The local police also seized two live bombs as well.

“I strongly suspect that a strongman named Imran is behind the attack. He is conspiring to kill me. We escaped unhurt only because they missed the target,” Gupta alleged.

“Four bombs were thrown the house of a BJP leader in Kamrauni village under Dobhi police station. We have also recovered two live bombs and defused them. Efforts are on to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. Raids are on to nab the accused,” Additional SP-cum-DSP of Sherghati range, K. Ramdas said.

20230531-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    21 years after Parliament attack: Tighter security, extra patrolling

    Gen Naravane takes charge as Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee

    Consolidation of public sector banks leads to 4,837 branches being shut...

    Saline gargle RT-PCR test tech transferred to MSME Ministry