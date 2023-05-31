A BJP leader and his family in Bihar’s Gaya had a narrow escape after four bombs were thrown on his house early on Wednesday, police said.

BJP leader Santosh Gupta and his family members were sleeping in their house in Dobhi area when two attackers on a bike came and threw four bombs, one after the other, at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. However, none of them came close to Gupta or his family.

This was the second attack on the BJP leader in the past one year.

The attackers were caught in the CCTV camera covering their faces with hankies. The local police also seized two live bombs as well.

“I strongly suspect that a strongman named Imran is behind the attack. He is conspiring to kill me. We escaped unhurt only because they missed the target,” Gupta alleged.

“Four bombs were thrown the house of a BJP leader in Kamrauni village under Dobhi police station. We have also recovered two live bombs and defused them. Efforts are on to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. Raids are on to nab the accused,” Additional SP-cum-DSP of Sherghati range, K. Ramdas said.

