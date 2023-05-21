INDIA

Narrow escape for city council chief in Bihar’s Purnea

City council president Sanjana Devi had a narrow escape after unidentified armed men opened fire at her SUV in Bihar’s Purnea district.

The incident happened late on Saturday night.

Sanjana Devi is the president in the Banmakkhi block. She was travelling with her son and daughter-in-law in the SUV and was returning from a hospital when the attack happened.

The local residents managed to nab one of the attackers and brutally assaulted him. The accused is admitted to the Purnea Sadar hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

As per the statement of Sanjana Devi, she was returning with her son and daughter in-law from a medical check-up at a hospital.

“When we reached the TVS bike showroom at Banmakkhi, three bike-borne assailants opened a couple of rounds aiming at me. The gunshots missed and hit the body of the SUV. After the firing, the assailants tried to speed away, but our driver of the SUV chased them and hit their bike from behind,” Sanjana said.

“The bikers, after being hit by an SUV, fell on the ground and our driver and son along with local residents managed to overpower one of the attackers. The other two managed to flee from the spot. We have handed over the attacker to the police,” she said.

Ullash Kumar, the SDPO of Banmakkhi range said: “We have arrested one of the accused with the help of local residents. The raids are on to nab other attackers.”

