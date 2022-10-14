INDIA

Narrow escape for former Bihar minister as lift crashes

Former Bihar minister Ram Preet Paswan had a narrow escape when the lift at the Patna Secretariat crashed from the first floor to ground floor on Friday afternoon.

He received minor injuries in the accident. Secretariat employees rescued him and others inside the lift.

Paswan went to the office of the Education Department for some work. While returning, he boarded the lift. When it reached the first floor, a technical glitch left Paswan, along with three to four others, trapped inside while officials called for technicians to resolve the problem.

While the technicians were busy repairing the error, the lift suddenly fell from first floor to ground floor.

