INDIA

Narrow escape for passengers as bus catches fire near Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

More than 40 passengers of a state-owned Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus had a narrow escape when it caught fire at Pedda Amberpet near Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad on Friday.

No one was injured as all passengers had deboarded before the fire spread.

The bus with 45 passengers was on its way to Guntur from Hyderabad.

An alert passenger noticed the smoke and stopped the bus. Alerted by the driver, all passengers got down from the bus.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot and fire was put out. The bus was partially burnt in the incident.

Preliminary investigation by the RTC officials show that the fire started from the air conditioner.

2023070735234

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another case of love jihad? Youth lures girl in Kanpur

    Railways incur loss worth crores due to cattle run over incidents

    EOW arrests aspiring politician for multi-crore fraud

    Scientists find new bacterial species involved in tooth decay