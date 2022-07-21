Senior leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had a narrow escape when a boat dock collapsed near Sompalli village in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Former ministers Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao, Pithani Satyanarayana, Payavula Keshav, and former MLA V. Sivarama Raju were among those who fell into the Godavari river. Fishermen and security personnel pulled out the leaders and some media persons to safety.

The incident occurred barely a couple of minutes after TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stepped on to a boat from the same dock near Sompalli village of Razole mandal.

The accident happened when Naidu, along with several TDP leaders, was visiting flood-affected villages in the Godavari region. They had crossed the West Godavari district border and were entering Konaseema district.

As the boat carrying Naidu and a few of his security personnel sailed into the water, other TDP leaders, security personnel and others rushed to board the second boat. According to eye-witnesses, the ramp collapsed, unable to withstand the weight of the crowd.

TDP leaders and others fell into the water. Fishermen, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel present nearby threw life jackets and other floating devices to which the TDP leaders held on to until they were pulled out.

The incident sent panic among scores of TDP cadres who were present there. However, a major tragedy was averted as the incident happened on the river bank and after the floods had receded.

The river saw floods last week due to heavy inflows from upstream Telangana following incessant rains. Six districts in Godavari region were affected by the floods.

Chandrababu Naidu is visiting some of the affected villages and meeting people. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government failed to provide relief to the flood victims.

