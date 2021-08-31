Pardeep Narwal has smashed an all-time record by becoming the highest-ever bought kabaddi player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), after being bought by the UP Yoddha for Rs 1.65 crore.

The UP Yoddha bought the talismanic raider Narwal on Monday, the second day of the PKL auction for the upcoming Season 8, which will take place in December.

Narwal, the highlight of the day, continues to re-write history books, with his price tag now quashing that of another star raider Monu Goyat, who was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 1.51 crore in Season 6. Pardeep now finds himself a new home after spending five seasons with Patna Pirates.

Siddharth Desai was retained by the Telugu Titans via the Final Bid Match (FBM) card for Rs 1.30 crore from his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Over 22 overseas players were sold on the second day. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, an all-rounder belonging to Category C, lay at the base price of Rs 10 lakh and was sold to Patna Pirates at a price of Rs 31 lakh. Bengal Warriors snatched up Abozar Mohajermighani, a Category B defender, bidding for him at Rs 30.5 lakh from the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Interestingly, Patna Pirates used their FBM card to retain South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee at Rs 20.5 lakh.

After six seasons with the Telugu Titans and one season with Tamil Thalaivas Rahul Chaudhari finds himself a new home with the Puneri Paltans for Season 8. Jaipur Pink Panthers used both the FBM cards to their advantage, retaining captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull.

Tamil Thalaivas bid for raider Manjeet from his base price of Rs 30 lakh and bought him in for an astounding Rs 92 lakh.

On the other hand, all-rounder Rohit Gulia grabbed eyeballs after he was sold to the ‘Haryana Steelers’ for Rs 83 lakh, a significant jump from his Rs 25-lakh price tag with the ‘Gujarat Giants’ in Season 7.

“Kabaddi is such an elementary game in terms of infrastructure required, that I have no doubt that once we get our act together, the explosion of kabaddi internationally is just waiting to happen,” Charu Sharma, co-founder of Mashal Sports, was quoted as saying in the release.

Top 5 Indian players: Pardeep Narwal Rs 1.65 crore (UP Yoddha); Siddharth Desai Rs 1.30 crore (Telugu Titans); Manjeet Rs 92 lakh (Tamil Thalaivas); Sachin Rs 84 lakh (Patna Pirates); Rohit Gulia Rs 83 lakh (Haryana Steelers).–IANS

