WORLD

NASA helicopter captures wreckage from Perseverance rover landing on Mars

NewsWire
0
0

Mars Ingenuity helicopter has captured rare images of the wreckage from the Perseverance rover landing on the Martian surface that could provide valuable insights for future missions.

Launched in 2020, the Perseverance rover successfully landed on the Red Planet in 2021, carrying the Ingenuity helicopter onboard.

The helicopter has now clicked 10 aerial colour images of both the parachute that helped the Perseverance rover land on Mars and the cone-shaped backshell that protected the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on February 18, 2021.

“Every time we’re airborne, Ingenuity covers new ground and offers a perspective no previous planetary mission could achieve. Mars Sample Return’s reconnaissance request is a perfect example of the utility of aerial platforms on Mars,” said Teddy Tzanetos, Ingenuity’s team lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The images have the potential to help ensure safer landings for future spacecraft such as the Mars Sample Return Lander, NASA said in a statement.

“Ingenuity’s images offer a different vantage point. If they either reinforce that our systems worked as we think they worked or provide even one dataset of engineering information we can use for Mars Sample Return planning, it will be amazing. And if not, the pictures are still phenomenal and inspiring,” said JPL’s Ian Clark, who is Mars Sample Return ascent phase lead.

The backshell’s protective coating appears to have remained intact during Mars atmospheric entry.

Many of the 80 high-strength suspension lines connecting the backshell to the parachute are visible and also appear intact in the images.

NASA said that several weeks of analysis will be needed for a more final verdict.

A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.

20220430-143711

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Somalia foils fresh terror attack, kills 12 Shabab militants

    Libyan election laws designed to obstruct polls: PM

    Armenia introduces new curbs to access public venues

    St. Xavier’s College adamant on offline exams