SCI-TECH

NASA-SpaceX Crew-6 docks safely at ISS after hour-long delay

NewsWire
0
0

NASA-SpaceX’s Crew-6 astronauts arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, after a 26-hour journey.

The SpaceX Dragon, named Endeavour, carrying NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, docked at the complex at 1.40 a.m. EST (12.10 p.m. IST) on Friday.

“All aboard the orbiting laboratory! The four members of our @SpaceX #Crew6 mission have entered the @space_station and were greeted at their welcoming ceremony,” NASA wrote on Twitter.A

“Next: a safety briefing and orientation, then the new arrivals are off to catch some sleep,” the post added.

While the ISS had earlier tweeted saying that “the @SpaceX #Crew6 mission is ahead of schedule today”, they were delayed by an hour as mission teams completed troubleshooting a faulty docking hook sensor on Dragon. The crew were earlier scheduled to dock at 12.43 a.m. ET (11.13 a.m. IST).

The NASA and SpaceX teams verified that all of the docking hooks were in the proper configuration, and SpaceX developed a software override for the faulty sensor that allowed the docking process to successfully continue.

Crew-6 will join the Expedition 68 crew of NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann, and Josh Cassada, as well as Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Anna Kikina.

For a short time, the number of crew on the space station will increase to 11 people until Crew-5 departs.

The team is expected to perform more than 200 science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.

The experiments include studies of how particular materials burn in microgravity, tissue chip research on heart, brain, and cartilage functions, and an investigation that will collect microbial samples from the outside of the space station.

20230303-190202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World’s fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

    3D geospatial solutions provider Genesys raises Rs 250 cr

    Video-editing SaaS platform VideoVerse raises $46.8 mn

    Global cybersecurity market grows 16% to reach $17.8 bn in Q3