Uncategorized

NASA to conduct elaborate dress rehearsal with new mega rocket

NewsWire
0
0

NASA is reportedly staging an elaborate dress rehearsal with its massive new rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) — practicing all of the major steps the agency will have to perform when the vehicle launches for the very first time.

It is a major milestone for the rocket’s development and one of the last major tests it must undergo before the vehicle can be cleared to fly sometime this summer, reports The Verge.

The SLS is the agency’s new flagship rocket, designed to carry people and cargo into deep space. It is meant to play a lead role in NASA’s Artemis programme, the agency’s initiative to send the first woman and the first person of colour to the Moon by the mid-2020s.

Capable of lifting nearly 60,000 pounds of cargo to orbits beyond the Moon, SLS is designed to launch NASA’s new crew capsule called Orion, which will carry future astronauts bound for the lunar surface.

But before all that can happen, SLS just needs to launch. Its first flight, called Artemis I, is also something of a rehearsal, the report said.

The rocket will launch Orion — without any crew inside — on a four- to six-week-long mission around the Moon, showcasing the vehicle’s capabilities. But before that can happen, NASA wants to go through all the steps leading up to launch, what is known as a wet dress rehearsal.

20220402-150404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How will the Academy discipline Will Smith? Find out here:

    Kylie Jenner changes new-born son ‘Wolf’s’ name: Says “it didn’t feel...

    Rock band ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers’ get starred on Hollywood’s ‘Walk...

    test