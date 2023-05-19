SCI-TECH

NASA’s CAPSTONE images Moon, successfully tests GPS-like technology

NewsWire
0
0

NASA’s CAPSTONE mission — a microwave oven-sized CubeSat — captured its first images of the Moon, showing the lunar surface near the Moon’s North Pole.

The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) captured the image as it made a close approach to the Moon on May 3.

It also successfully tested a navigation technology akin to Earth’s GPS for the first time, advancing a capability that could help future space missions more efficiently navigate at the Moon.

The spacecraft weighing just 25 kgs lifted off to the Moon on June 28, last year, aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket. It is the first spacecraft to test a unique, elliptical lunar orbit.

It flies in cislunar space – the orbital space near and around the Moon. The mission will demonstrate an innovative spacecraft-to-spacecraft navigation solution at the Moon from a near rectilinear halo orbit slated for Artemis’ Gateway.

The test of the mission’s CAPS technology involved two spacecraft: CAPSTONE and NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO).

During the May 9 experiment, CAPSTONE sent a signal to LRO designed to measure the distance and relative velocity between the two spacecraft.

LRO then returned the signal to CAPSTONE, where it was converted into a measurement. The test proved the ability to collect measurements that will be utilised by CAPS software to determine the positioning of both spacecraft. This capability could provide autonomous onboard navigation information for future lunar missions.

In addition to the successful CAPS test, CAPSTONE achieved another mission objective to fly the near-rectilinear halo orbit for at least six months.

This marks the end of the spacecraft’s primary mission, and CAPSTONE will continue flying in orbit and testing onboard technologies for up to a year during its enhanced mission phase.

20230519-153401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amazon Glow is now available to all in the US

    Indian scientists refute US researchers’ claim of radio wave signal from...

    China attaches great importance to AI security governance: Ambassador

    iPhone 15 series to add proximity sensor inside ‘Dynamic Island’ area