SCI-TECH

NASA’s Chandra observatory helps dig out black holes previously buried

NewsWire
0
0

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has helped discover hundreds of black holes previously buried, which will help astronomers get a more accurate census of black holes in the universe.

By combining data from the Chandra Source Catalog — a public repository including hundreds of thousands of X-ray sources detected by the observatory over its first 15 years — and optical data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), a team of astronomers was able to identify hundreds of black holes that had previously been hidden.

They are in galaxies not previously identified to contain quasars, extremely bright objects with rapidly growing supermassive black holes.

“Astronomers have already identified huge numbers of black holes, but many remain elusive. Our research has uncovered a missing population and helped us understand how they are behaving,” said Dong-Woo Kim of the Center for Astrophysics|Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), who led the study.

The black holes in the new study are the supermassive variety that contain millions or even billions of times the mass of the Sun.

For about 40 years scientists have known about galaxies that look normal in optical light but shine brightly in X-rays.

They refer to these objects as “X-ray bright optically normal galaxies” or “XBONGs”.

With Chandra’s help, the researchers identified 817 XBONG candidates, more than 10 times the number known before Chandra was in operation.

“The Chandra Source Catalog is a growing treasure that will help astronomers make discoveries for years to come,” said co-author Amanda Malnati, an undergraduate student at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The team concluded that about half the XBONG candidates involve X-ray sources that are buried under thick gas because relatively small amounts of low- energy X-rays were detected.

These black holes range in distances between 550 million and 7.8 billion light-years from Earth.

20230112-112201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foxconn tweaks iPhone 14 production lines to build more Pro models...

    Google Maps’ navigation feature on Wear OS now works without phone

    Tesla doubles net income to $3.3 bn in Q3, automotive sales...

    Which countries are seeing a rise in Covid cases?