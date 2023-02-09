SCI-TECH

NASA’s Curiosity rover spots clearest evidence of Mars’ watery past

NewsWire
0
0

NASA’s Curiosity rover has discovered clearest evidence yet of ancient water ripples that formed within lakes on the Red Planet.

Billions of years ago, waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, over time creating rippled textures left in rock.

Among other discoveries made by the rover, rippled rock textures suggest lakes existed in a region of ancient Mars that scientists expected to be drier.

“This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen in the entire mission,” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“We climbed through thousands of feet of lake deposits and never saw evidence like this — and now we found it in a place we expected to be dry,” Vasavada added

Since 2014, the rover has been ascending the foothills of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile (5-km) tall mountain that was once laced with lakes and streams that would have provided a rich environment for microbial life, if any ever formed on the Red Planet.

Having climbed nearly a half-mile above the mountain’s base, Curiosity has found these rippled rock textures preserved in what’s nicknamed the “Marker Band” — a thin layer of dark rock that stands out from the rest of Mount Sharp.

Far ahead of the Marker Band, scientists can see another clue to the history of Mars’ ancient water in a valley named Gediz Vallis.

“The wave ripples, debris flows, and rhythmic layers all tell us that the story of wet-to-dry on Mars wasn’t simple,” Vasavada said. “Mars’ ancient climate had a wonderful complexity to it, much like Earth’s.”

20230209-124002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alphabet’s health-focused company Verily to cut 15% of staff

    US orders Nvidia, AMD not to sell AI chips to China

    Elon Musk teases next-gen Starlink satellites

    Apple Arcade launches new game, updates