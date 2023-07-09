INDIA

NASA’s Webb detects most distant active supermassive black hole

NewsWire
0
0

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have discovered the most distant active supermassive black hole to date.

The black hole is located in the galaxy CEERS 1019.

“The galaxy, CEERS 1019, existed just over 570 million years after the big bang, and its black hole is less massive than any other yet identified in the early universe. Not only that, they’ve easily ‘shaken out’ two more black holes that are also on the smaller side, and existed 1 and 1.1 billion years after the big bang,” NASA said.

According to the space agency, the black hole within CEERS 1019 is more similar to the black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy, which is 4.6 million times the mass of the Sun.

“Looking at this distant object with this telescope is a lot like looking at data from black holes that exist in galaxies near our own,” Rebecca Larson of the University of Texas at Austin, who led this discovery, said in a statement.

Moreover, NASA spotted another pair of small black holes — the first, within galaxy CEERS 2782, and the second in galaxy CEERS 746.

“Researchers have long known that there must be lower mass black holes in the early universe. Webb is the first observatory that can capture them so clearly,” team member Dale Kocevski of Colby College explained.

“Now we think that lower mass black holes might be all over the place, waiting to be discovered,” he added.

Moreover, the NASA telescope spotted 11 galaxies that formed when the universe was 470 to 675 million years old, which is significant because researchers predicted Webb would identify fewer galaxies at these distances.

2023070936386

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP’s replacement of Tripura CM with eye on 2023 polls

    Puducherry reports first Omicron cases

    11th Edition of India Design ID from Feb 23 to 26

    Tabu: The image Ajay has is defined by his intensity