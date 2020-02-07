Naseem Shah becomes youngest to take Test hat-trick as Pak cruise

Rawalpindi, Feb 9 (IANS) Pakistan’s 16-year-old tearaway pacer Naseem Shah became the youngest to take a hat-trick in the Test history as Pakistan remained in the driver’s seat against Bangladesh at stumps on Day 3 of the first Test here on Sunday.

At the close of play, Bangladesh still had to score 86 runs to avoid an innings defeat with four wickets in hand and were tottering at 126/6 in reply to Pakistan’s 445. In the first innings, the visitors could manage 233 batting first.

The last 30 minutes on Day 3 changed the complexion of this Test. Pakistan would’ve started to wonder if they’d have to chase down a smallish target when Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and skipper Mominul Haque 37) were going strong. Then the Naseem Shah show took over as the young paceman reduced Bangladesh to 126/6 from 124/2.

In the 41st over of innings, Shah first trapped Shanto in front to then remove Taijul Islam in similar fashion.

On a hat-trick, he had Mahmadullah caught by Haris Sohail to complete his treble.

Yasir Shah dismissed Mohammad Mithun to end the day on a high for the hosts.Pakistan began the third day on 342/3 with a lead of 109 runs.

Besides Babar Azam’s 143, Shan Masood scored 100 as they put up 445 on the board. For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed and Rubel Hossain took three wickets each.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 & 126/6 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 38; Naseem Shah 4/26) vs Pakistan 445 (Babar Azam 143, Shan Masood 100; Abu Jayed 3/86, Rubel Hossain 3/113)

–IANS

dm/pgh/