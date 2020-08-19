Naseeruddin Shah calls Kangana Ranaut ‘half-educated starlet’, actress hits back

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comment that ‘no one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet’. The actor was reacting to the nepotism controversy in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Naseeruddin Shah was asked about the ongoing debate around the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, when he stated: “No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business, I think we should not concern ourselves with it,” he had said.

Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? 🙂 https://t.co/yA59q7Lwbf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Kangana’s team tweeted Tuesday afternoon,”Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ?”

Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me… 🙏 https://t.co/ZVXKVC4n66 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

Kangana’s team also shared an old video where she could be seen talking to the senior actor. “Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain (Even abuses from such a great artist feels like blessing),I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me..”