ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Naseeruddin Shah didn’t find ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ funny while filming it

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was most recently seen in the second season of the historical fiction streaming show ‘Taj’, shared that he didn’t find his cult classic black comedy ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ funny while he was filming it.

Talking about why ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ sequel is doomed, the senior actor said: “That was a time I believed deeply in the method, believability and logic. I found many situations in the film ludicrous and I didn’t find anything funny while shooting that film. And maybe that’s why it is funny because none of us were laughing at ourselves while performing it. I realised I was mistaken and I was being unreasonable, I should have tried to get on director Kundan Shah’s wavelength instead of trying to get the film on mine.”

He also spoke about what excites him after having worked in the industry for over 55 years.

The actor told Film Companion: “After the age of 50, I’ve started getting more interesting parts than I got as a young man. Some really challenging parts I’ve received in the second phase of my career. Participating in a project, which I’m gonna enjoy, is what drives me. If I feel, I’m gonna have fun doing this, I do it. These days I prefer to play cameos because I’m kind of tired after almost 50 years of acting in cinema.”

20230601-183603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rishab Shetty seeks divine permission for ‘Kantara’ sequel and gets it

    ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Akshay reveals how Katrina slapped him during...

    Kamakshi Rai on her debut indie music video ‘Thodi Si Dua’

    Vicky Kaushal buys new car, shares photo