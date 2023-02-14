ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’

A new series is set to drop on the streaming space and it has veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah essaying the role of king Akbar. The period drama is touted to be a revelatory telling of the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal empire.

Titled ‘Taj – Divided by Blood’, the streaming series also stars an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi.

Produced by Contiloe Digital along with William Borthwick as the showrunner, Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director, the series was announced in Mumbai in the the presence of veteran actor Dharmendra.

The series also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in supporting roles, and encapsulates the reign of King Akbar who is on a quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy.

The series follows the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family in the hunt for power.

