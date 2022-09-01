BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Nashik-bound SpiceJet plane returns to Delhi due to autopilot system malfunction

NewsWire
0
0

A Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight on Thursday returned to Delhi after a malfunction in the autopilot system, a senior DGCA official said.

A official said that the “Spicejet B737 aircraft VT-SLP operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) was involved in Air Turn Back due to autopilot snag. Aircraft landed safely on Delhi”.

Reacting to the incident, an airline spokesperson said: “On September 1, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft scheduled to operate fromA Delhi to Nashik returned to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system. The aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers disembarked normally.”

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 789 crore (Rs 420 crore excluding forex adjustment) for the quarter ending June 30 as compared to a net loss of Rs 729 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2021 as business was severely impacted by record high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

On the day the airline reported a heavy loss, its Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja resigned.

20220901-110402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung to supply 5G solutions, equipment to Bharti Airtel

    Policy support, competitiveness to fuel growth of renewable energy in Emerging...

    RBI allows card networks, wallets to access RTGS, NEFT

    Jio Platforms to invest $200 mn in Glance