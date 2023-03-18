INDIALIFESTYLE

Nashik farmer dies during ‘long march’ halt in Maha’s Thane

A 58-year-old farmer from Nashik, who was a part of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS)-led ‘long march’ that halted here, has passed away.

The march had halted here on Thursday (March 16), and the farmer passed away here late on Friday, leaders said.

The deceased, identified as Pundalik Ambadas Jadhav, was resting at his camp here and had his dinner and medicines. Thereafter, he suddenly fell ill, complained of giddiness, vomiting and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead later.

The exact causes of Jadhav’s sudden demise is not known and his body has been sent for an autopsy, the report of which is awaited, said spokesperson P.S. Prasad.

Jadhav’s distraught family — many who were part of the ‘long march’ till it was called off this afternoon — said that they will not back out but will continue participating in the agitation.

The All India Kisan Sabha and CPI(M) leaders expressed grief and condoled the passing of Jadhav who hailed him as a ‘Martyr’ to the cause of the peasants in the state.

