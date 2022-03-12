ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nat King Cole’s estate sells rights to Iconic Artists Group

Legendary singer-songwriter Nat King Cole’s family has signed an agreement with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group to manage and expand his legacy to new generations, reports ‘Variety’.

However, the details of the transaction haven’t been disclosed, apart from the fact that it “encompasses a broad range of rights from Cole’s legendary career including his recorded music, publishing, television shows, and name and likeness”, as quoted by ‘Variety’.

In the decades before his 1965 death from lung cancer at the age of just 45, Cole scored more than 150 singles across Billboard’s pop, R&B, and country charts and has sold an estimated 50 million-plus records worldwide.

King’s twin daughters, Timolin and Casey Cole in a joint statement, accessed by ‘Variety’, said “We’re delighted to entrust our father’s legacy to Irving Azoff and the team at Iconic. Through the years, it’s been amazing to see how dad’s music continues to inspire and bring people together, and with Iconic at the helm, we know his musical legacy will endure and continue to grow.”While best known as a crooner, he was a formidable jazz musician as well, and is best known for classics like ‘The Very Thought of You’ ‘Straighten Up and Fly Right’, ‘Unforgettable’, ‘Nature Boy’, ‘Stardust’, ‘When I Fall In Love’, ‘Mona Lisa’, ‘L-O-V-E’ and the holiday staple, ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)’.

Commenting on the agreement, Irving Azoff said, “We are thrilled that Nat King Cole’s family is trusting us with his musical legacy. He was a groundbreaking artist that influenced generations of artists that followed him. One of our true greats – his voice is instantly recognizable and an enduring piece of the fabric of our lives.”

Jimmy Edwards, President, Iconic, said, “Nat King Cole is undoubtedly one of the most popular and influential entertainers of all time, a true trailblazer, both musically and culturally. Iconic is proud to be the new home of Nat King Cole and we look forward to working closely with his family as well as Universal Music Group and his label, Capitol Records to ensure that his incomparable talent continues to be celebrated around the world.”

20220312-152801

