Actress Natalie Martinez, who has worked with late actor Chadwick Boseman in the film “Message From The King”, says he always made her comfortable during the shoots.

“He was the epitome of a gentleman. Every time I was with him I’d get so happy cause he was so humble, so sweet, always so nice. We has some pretty racy scenes in ‘Message From The King’. When we shot them, he was a class act. I was super comfortable. He was always making sure everything was okay with me. He was an actor’s actor, where I definitely felt like I got stuff out of him and vice versa. I was really fortunate to shoot with him,” Martinez said in an interview with US Maxim magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, talking about her journey in showbiz, the actress said: “My whole idea of success in this business is to continually work. That, to me, is a successful career. And I’m proud to have gone this long and stayed in the game this long through all the changes in Hollywood. So, I have such a blast. I mean, c’mon, I get to play pretend all day. This is so much fun!”

