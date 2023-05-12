ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Natalie Portman hasn’t bought a single animal products in 20 years

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Natalie Portman hasn’t purchased or “used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years.”

The ‘Star Wars’ actress is passionate about a vegan lifestyle and is a prominent animal rights campaigner and as well as spurning garments created from animal products she no longer buys new clothes unless absolutely necessary, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I haven’t bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years. I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items,” she shared to The Hollywood Reporter.

She has been a vegetarian since she was nine years old and went vegan in 2011 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book ‘Eating Animals’.

The 41-year-old actress is committed to passing on those values to her children, Aleph and Amalia, who she has with her husband Benjamin Millepied as well educating them about climate change.

She added, “We talk about (climate change) a lot in our household in terms of how we live, what we choose to do. My veganism is in large part an environmental choice, along with animal welfare.”

“The library plays a big role in the family consciousness as well. It is a place where we can get joy and greater selection by sharing and not owning. It’s a process, and clearly imperfect, but the consciousness is there.”

She also applies her environmentally friendly beliefs to how she travels and uses “a car-share app that is all electric cars.”

20230512-101204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MTV VMAs 2022: Big wins for Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Billie...

    Johnny Depp’s lawyer to Amber Heard: ‘Mr. Depp is your victim,...

    Another Round: Mads Mikkelsen served with heady twist (IANS Review; Rating:...

    ‘Avatar 2’ Trailer will be on the big screens with ‘Doctor...