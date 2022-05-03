ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Natasha Poonawalla glows in gold in Sabyasachi saree for Met Gala 2022

NewsWire
0
10

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla looked drop-dead gorgeous as she showcased Indian fashion on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

Natasha nailed the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme for the night. She looked every-inch gorgeous in a fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s golden saree and jewels, whereas the bustier came from the house of Schiaparelli.

The infusion of desi glamour and the American-inspired theme instantly made Natasha one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Pictures of Natasha’s look for the event were posted by the official Instagram account of Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi captioned the image: “For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies.”

“Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.”

“For the 2022 Met Gala, themed ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity.”

Natasha wore a “Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.”

“Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet.”

Sabyasachi added: “The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project-crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

Natasha styled the look with sleek open hairdo, nude blush pink lip shade, embellished nails, bold winged eyeliner, metallic eye shadow, blushed skin, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring.

20220503-134405

