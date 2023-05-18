After the makeover of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and the proposed Bankey Bihari corridor in Mathura, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop the Nath Corridor in Bareilly.

The corridor will be built by connecting Alakhnath Temple, Madhinath, Tapeshwar Nath, Dhopeshwar Nath, Pashupatinath, Vankhandi Nath Temple — the seven mythological Nath temples in Bareilly city.

According to an official press release, the chief minister said a six-lane road should be developed around the Nath Corridor and electric buses/e-rickshaws be deployed to provide transport facility to people around the circuit.

“Develop footpaths for pedestrians, renovate Shiv temples within the circuit, provide facilities for pilgrims and beautify crossings in the area on the theme of Lord Shiva,” he told officials.

This will be the first religious destination dedicated to the Nath sect in the state, to which Yogi Adityanath belongs.

