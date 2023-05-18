INDIA

Nath corridor to be developed in UP’s Bareilly

NewsWire
0
0

After the makeover of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and the proposed Bankey Bihari corridor in Mathura, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop the Nath Corridor in Bareilly.

The corridor will be built by connecting Alakhnath Temple, Madhinath, Tapeshwar Nath, Dhopeshwar Nath, Pashupatinath, Vankhandi Nath Temple — the seven mythological Nath temples in Bareilly city.

According to an official press release, the chief minister said a six-lane road should be developed around the Nath Corridor and electric buses/e-rickshaws be deployed to provide transport facility to people around the circuit.

“Develop footpaths for pedestrians, renovate Shiv temples within the circuit, provide facilities for pilgrims and beautify crossings in the area on the theme of Lord Shiva,” he told officials.

This will be the first religious destination dedicated to the Nath sect in the state, to which Yogi Adityanath belongs.

20230518-083802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kovid Mittal to feature in ‘Labon Se Baarish’ music video

    India relied on Russian weapons as West chose to arm military...

    ‘Sasikala unsuccessfully trying divide and rule politics in AIADMK’

    Angry mob lynches man for killing 12-yr-old boy in Patna