INDIA

Nation looking at Bihar with great expectations for change: Arundhati Roy

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed author Arundhati Roy said on Friday that she has great expectations from Bihar in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as the exercise of opposition unity is starting from the state which will prove successful.

Roy was in Patna to participate in the 11th national meeting of CPI(ML) held at the Sri Krishna Memorial hall.

“We have great expectations that Bihar will play a crucial role in opposition unity ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls. Recently, the BJP received a big jolt in Bihar. People of the country are looking at Bihar to remove the BJP from the Centre,” Roy said.

“At present, the country is run by only four people — Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The country has 21 people whose wealth is more than the collective wealth of 30 crore people. Look at Adani, he is operating in almost all sectors,” Roy said.

“We need a sensible alliance to remove the BJP from the Centre. The Left parties have taken the initiative and have also invited the two alliance leaders, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. We are hopeful that they will participate in the CPI(ML) event on the second day,” Roy said.

20230217-224006

