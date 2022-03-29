Hyderabad, which is home to many research and development institutions, and is considered a biotechnology hub, will soon add a new world-class facility to boost the research and development system of biotech players

The National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) has been set up at the Genome Valley here at a cost of Rs 400 crore under the auspices of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandavia will inaugurate the institute on April 2, announced Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

It is the first such institute to be set up in the country for basic and applied biomedical research, exclusively for animal related research. It is the first of its kind not only in India but in entire South Asia, he said

Under the auspices of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Union Ministry of Health & Family, this institute has been set up with international standards to conduct research on various aspects of animals related to biomedical research for developing new drugs, vaccines, medical devices and food products.

This institute is an umbrella organisation for biotechnology, biopharma, biomedical and biomedical facilities to work together in one place.

It will develop various specialty models for testing animal-related research products making it into a world-class facility for animal research.

Spread over an area of four lakh square feet, this institute will facilitate development of biomedical research in the country, in collaboration with medical colleges, research and academia, universities and biotech / bio-pharma organisations for the creation and development of a wide range of animal related laboratories and related technical resources.

