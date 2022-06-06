Pakistan’s National Assembly (NA) on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the controversial comments of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistans nuclear programme and armed forces, media reports said.

The resolution read that the House condemns the interview of Imran Khan in which he said that Pakistan would disintegrate into three parts and the Pakistan Army would be dismantled if the establishment did not take the right decisions, Samaa TV reported.

The resolution stated that Pakistan Army has made great sacrifices for the country’s defence, including in the war against terrorism for which the House pays tribute to it.

It added that the state should approach the Supreme Court against the former premier.

During his speech, federal minister Ayaz Sadiq said that Imran Khan said ‘big things’ in the lust for power which, he feared, would damage Pakistan in the future, Samaa TV reported.

He said the armed forces sacrificed numerous lives in the war against terrorism.

“The person who says Pakistan would get disintegrated into three parts… no idea to whom he might have given the country’s secrets,” Sadiq said.

He said Imran Khan talks about the nuclear programme which was initiated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and finished by Nawaz Sharif.

Sadiq said, “It seems like he [Imran Khan] was also involved in maps showing disintegrated Pakistan as the comments of country’s breaking apart is its endorsement.”

“We cherish our political affiliation and parties, but nothing is dearer than Islam and Pakistan,” he added.

The minister said that Imran Khan is making senseless remarks since the day he lost power.

The minister also said that the lawmakers not signing the resolution would be considered siding with Imran Khan on his statement.

20220606-220642