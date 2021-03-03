A sexual harassment case has been lodged against activist Rubin D’Cruz, editor (Malayalam) of the National Book Trust and former director of Kerala State Institute of Children’s Literature. The case was filed by a Kerala woman who is presently residing in Delhi.

The woman claimed that the incident occurred on October 2, 2020. She even wrote a Facebook post explaining the alleged traumatic physical assault she had experienced.

“I have been going through some disturbing times recently. The self-confidence and the trust in people that I had built through the last 25 years or so have been broken from its roots. I saw the real faces of certain people who do ‘Facebook revolutions’ on human rights and equal justice and wear a mask of left-progressive ideas,” she wrote.

“We have registered a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Rubin D’Cruz after the woman approached the police. A case in this regard was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station in February. Legal action as per the law is being taken,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

The police said both the accused and the victim, who is married, are known to each other. The statement of the woman has been recorded and legal action is being taken.

–IANS

