Experts from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) will study the tremors and blast-like sounds felt in Natham and Vedasundar areas of Tamil Nadu.

This was announced by state Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister was responding to a motion moved by DMK members I.P. Senthilkumar and S. Gandhirajan.

Ramachandran said that the state government will take steps to prevent people from any catastrophe.

“Last year also, these areas witnessed tremors followed by blast-like sounds 15 times. We conducted a study and found that there were no mines located in the area to generate blast-like sounds,” the minister said.

Ramachandran said that the directors at the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management and the Centre for Disaster Mitigation Management at the Vellore Institute of Technology had also been asked to form a committee and study the tremors in these areas.

