National Championship: Speedskater Anoli Shah bags multiple bronze medals

International speedskater Anoli Shah bagged three bronze medals at the 60th National Roller Skating Championship, here.

She won one bronze in track point to point + elimination race, one in track elimination race, and one bronze in mixed relay race in the Championship.

“Happy to have won 3 bronze medals at the national championship. The level of speed skating in India is getting better every year and we’re getting closer and closer to hitting medals at the international level.

“I’m going back home with some good racing experience and a better idea and understanding of all the areas I need to work on. Looking forward to carrying the experience ahead and doing my best to qualify for the Asian Games,” said the ENGN backed speedskater, Anoli.

ENGN is an athlete representation company that works with Indian sportswomen.

Deepika Das, Head of Sports, ENGN, said, “The vision of ENGN started with empowering women athletes and strengthening them with financial support along with an infrastructure of nutrition, training facilities, coaches to ace their performance. Anoli’s continuous triumphs and success at national stages give us a boost too and our resolve to bring female athletes the recognition they deserve, strengthens. We are so proud of Anoli and her determination and hard work.”

Anoli also previously won 4 gold medals and was acclaimed as the ‘Overall Champion’ at the 42nd Gujarat State Roller Skating championship held in November, 2022 at Ahmedabad.

