Kishan Gangolli, Aryan B Joshi, and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan are in joint first place with 3 full points at the end of the third round of the 16th edition of the AICFB National Chess Championship for the visually challenged at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Keshav Srushti, here.

In the second round, Kishan Gangolli of Karnataka played with white pieces against Somendra of Delhi. Kishan opted for Queen’s gambit exchange opening and up to the middle game hold the position. Somendra who represented India with the team last year tried his best to stop Kishan. The six-time consecutive AICFB National Chess Champion showed his excellence in a fine endgame, forcing Somendra to surrender.

On the top board, Patra Subhendu Kumar of Odisha played with white pieces against Kishan Gangolli of Karnataka, who opted for a French defense. Subhendu played passively from the beginning, The former champion took advantage of this and finished the game smoothly.

On the second board, Darpan Inani of Gujarat played against his statemate, Makwana Ashvin K. Ashvin opted for the Scandinavian defense and managed to maintain an equal position from the beginning. Both players finally signed for peace on the 47th move.

On the third board, Shahsidhar K M of Karnataka played with white pieces against Soundarya Kumar Pradhan of Odissa. Shashidar opted for stonewall defense, trying to play safely, during an exchange of pieces, Soundarya took material advantage and thereafter played calmly and was forced to surrender on the 49th move.

A total of 56 players (all visually challenged) have been selected to take part in this prestigious tournament on the basis of their performance at the state and zonal chess tournaments conducted all over India. There will be a selection of the Indian team of four players for the forthcoming World Individual Chess Championship in the month of October in Greece. Twelve players in the categories of totally blind (B1) and partially blind (B2 & B3) will be selected for the upcoming Asian Para Games that will be held in October in Hangzhou, China.

