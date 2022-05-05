Delhi reached the final of Sardar Patel National Divyang Svayam T20 Cricket Cup after beating Uttar Pradesh by five wickets at Talkatora Cricket Ground, here on Thursday.

It was Delhi’s second straight win of the tournament. Earlier, they got the better of Baroda by 130 runs on Wednesday.

Batting first, Uttar Pradesh scored 165 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs against Delhi on the first league match of the second day. Pankaj Dilli was the highest scorer for UP. He scored 26 runs with the help of a six and four boundaries in 16 balls. Adesh Pandey (20) and Yogesh (25) were the other main contributors for the Uttar Pradesh side.

For Delhi, Mo Sadik scalped two wickets for 30 runs, while Mehtab Ali and Rovesh Nayar took a wicket each.

In reply, Delhi surpassed the target with a loss of five wickets and with six balls to spare. Mehtab Ali scored a spectacular 62 runs in 47 balls. Sachin Bhati scored 46 runs in 39 balls. For Uttar Pradesh, Vishal Yadav was the most successful bowler. He took two wickets for 32 runs.

In the second league match of the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Himachal Pradesh by 62 runs.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 191 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Yogendra Bhadoria (55), Sachin Sisodiya (33) were the top contributors to the Madhya Pradesh team. In reply, Himachal Pradesh was all out for 129 runs in 19.5 overs.

The other finalist of the tournament will be decided after a league match between Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, which is set to be played on Friday morning. The final will be played Friday evening and Sports minister Anurag Takhur will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The three-day tournament is being organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), union ministry of social justice and empowerment.

Notably, the DCCI is an umbrella body to promote cricket among the differently abled – physically challenged, deaf, blind and wheelchair – players in the country. The unified body for the differently abled cricketers is recognized by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

