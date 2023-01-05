Ariana Dondh, Gaurav Pundir and Moksh Kothari topped the charts on the final day in the national dressage freestyle competition at Amateur Rider’s Club, here on Thursday.

In the advanced dressage freestyle category, Ariana Dondh from Maharashtra secured top spot while riding on her pony Freixenet 81 with a score of 62%.

In the intermediate dressage freestyle category Gaurav Pundir Delhi topped the charts while riding on his horse GSE’S Escobar by securing 64%. Abhishek Chopra, another athlete from Delhi came second while riding on Serrano with a score of 59%.

On the same day in the young rider’s dressage freestyle category to music competition, Moksh Kothari secured first position while riding on with his horse Go For It TC with 69% score.

Aadya Rao and Niharika Singh came second and third respectively, while Aadya rode on Belle Z and secured a score of 63%. And Niharika who performed with her pony T M Roma secured 58%.

