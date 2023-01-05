INDIASPORTS

National Dressage Freestyle: Ariana, Gaurav, Moksh top the charts on the final day

NewsWire
0
0

Ariana Dondh, Gaurav Pundir and Moksh Kothari topped the charts on the final day in the national dressage freestyle competition at Amateur Rider’s Club, here on Thursday.

In the advanced dressage freestyle category, Ariana Dondh from Maharashtra secured top spot while riding on her pony Freixenet 81 with a score of 62%.

In the intermediate dressage freestyle category Gaurav Pundir Delhi topped the charts while riding on his horse GSE’S Escobar by securing 64%. Abhishek Chopra, another athlete from Delhi came second while riding on Serrano with a score of 59%.

On the same day in the young rider’s dressage freestyle category to music competition, Moksh Kothari secured first position while riding on with his horse Go For It TC with 69% score.

Aadya Rao and Niharika Singh came second and third respectively, while Aadya rode on Belle Z and secured a score of 63%. And Niharika who performed with her pony T M Roma secured 58%.

20230105-173201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Double engine govt’ slogan hints at dictatorship: Yashwant Sinha

    Most of India to have normal to above normal min temp...

    Polling begins for 35-seat Municipal Corporation Chandigarh

    Robert Vadra wants to contest from Moradabad in next LS elections