INDIA

National Education Policy inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy: Amit Shah

NewsWire
0
0

The National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Union government was inspired by the thoughts and philosophy of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

“Our Prime Minister was inspired by the life of Gurudev while introducing the National Education Policy. In the policy, emphasis had been laid on imparting education in mother tongue,” Shah said while addressing a cultural programme to mark the birth anniversary of Tagore, here on Tuesday.

The Home Minister’s observation came in the backdrop of the constant opposition by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government to the implementation of the National Education Policy.

“The educationists should now understand that the spirit of the National Education Policy was inspired by the thoughts and philosophy of Gurudev, who always used to say the aim of the country’s education system should not be confined to just making propaganda about foreign universities and overseas education systems,” Shah said.

Referring to the Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan that was founded by Tagore, Shah said: “I have been to Santiniketan twice. But I have studied a lot about it. The education experiments at Santiniketan can show the entire world a new way. The Indian education system can set an example for the entire world.”

20230509-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    50 right-wingers recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Qutab Minar, 44 detained

    Bengal coal-cattle scams: CBI gets clues about Sehgal Hossain’s money trail

    After years of getting a raw deal, savers savour interest rate...

    Delhi sizzles as maximum temperatures hover near 41 C, humidity up