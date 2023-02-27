INDIASPORTS

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

NewsWire
0
0

Ariana Dhond, Gaurav Pundir and Raju Singh advanced to the next stage of the National Equestrian Championship in the Dressage discipline, being held at Amateur Riders’ Club, here on Monday.

The riders competed in the different levels — Advance Freestyle to music, Intermediate – 1 Normal Dressage & Advance Medium Freestyle to music.  

Riding the horse Freixenet 81, the 21-year-old Ariana qualified for NEC Advance Freestyle to music with a 56 percent score.

Raju Singh, riding his pony Rocketerer and DFR Girdhari Singh with his horse Chetak scored 60 and 54 percent scores, respectively to advance in the Advance Medium Freestyle to music category.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Pundir scored 64 percent to qualify for Intermediate – 1 Normal Dressage.  

“I did the Advance category with my horse Freixenet 81. We have a fairly new partnership and are still trying to figure each other out so these shows really helped me to build on us together. The freestyle was a very new experience for all the horses as well. The event was fabulously run, and efficient, and the judging was top-notch. I hope there are more shows like this hosted at our home ground in the coming future,” Ariana said.

In national dressage competitions, there are five basic levels of dressage tests: Preliminary, Introductory, Novice, Elementary, Medium, and Advanced.

Notably, Dressage is a form of horse riding performed in exhibitions and competitions, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery.

Dressage ‘Freestyle to music’ is a form of dressage competition where the horse’s paces are set to music to create a competitive “dance”.

20230227-184802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B discovers ‘gyan ki shakti’ in the first crorepati of...

    Determined Harika eyes medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad

    Covid-19: Telangana urges people to be on alert

    Rebel Sena vs NCP: Poster war in Guwahati over ‘Hindu pride’...