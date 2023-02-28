INDIASPORTS

National Equestrian Championship: Gaurav Pundir emerges champion in dressage competition

Gaurav Pundir emerged as the champion in the dressage discipline at the National Equestrian Championship 2023 at the Amateur Riders’ Club, here on Tuesday.

Competing in the level of Intermediate I Dressage – Freestyle to music and riding his horse GSE’S Escobar, Gaurav scored 67.92 percent to emerge champion.

With this, the 30-year-old Pundir became the national champion for the second consecutive year and has also qualified for the 2023 Asian Games which will be held in China in September. He will be part of the Indian Dressage Team.

“I am really proud of my achievement here and of becoming a two time national champion. Right now, I am looking forward to the Asian Games and doing my best for the Indian Dressage team. Hopefully someday, I will represent the dressage team at the Olympics,” said Gaurav after his victory.

Notably, Dressage is a form of horse riding performed in exhibitions and competitions, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery. Dressage ‘Freestyle to music’ is a form of dressage competition where the horse’s paces are set to music to create a competitive “dance”.

The culmination of the National Equestrian Championship also brings the end of an incredible equestrian season.

