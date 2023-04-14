INDIALIFESTYLE

National fish museum to open in Lucknow today

NewsWire
0
0

A National Fish Museum and Repository will open in Lucknow on Friday with a collection of around 1,900 fish species from across the country.

The museum is coming up on the campus of ICAR- National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) on its 52-acre campus in Telibagh that will be inaugurated on Friday by ICAR director-general Himanshu Pathak.

According to the Institute, it is the first such fish museum and repository in the state with the largest collection of preserved fish.

The institute already has a live fish aquarium called ‘Ganga Aquarium’ on its campus, and a National Repository of Fish Cell lines, which is the world’s largest collection of fish cell lines with 81 cell line accessions.

“The newly developed museum will display finfish (a bony fish) and shellfish (fishes having a shell or shell-like exterior) voucher specimens of freshwater, marine, and brackish water environments for research and education of students, teachers, scientists, and the general public,” said U.K. Sarkar, director, NBFGR.

The foundation stone of the museum was laid by Dr S. Ayyappan, the then D-G ICAR, New Delhi in 2012.

Since then, NBFGR has put in efforts to integrate different collections like vouchers, tissue, DNA, bacteria, cell lines, fish milt, etc., and provide valuable access to researchers ensuring wide dissemination for the benefit of the stakeholders.

The museum holds specimens of 1,200 finfish species and 250 mollusks species found in India and has 19,000 tissue accessions belonging to commercial/prioritised fish species useful in retrieval of genetic information.

The repository also has cryo-preserved fish sperm of 31 fish species that can be used to retrieve endangered species or artificial breeding of fishes.

20230414-090404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two interstate arms supplier held in encounter with Delhi Police

    Dhoni is the ultimate finisher, says Irfan Pathan

    Controversy erupts after Chennai Mayor meets Bishop who made ‘anti-Hindu remarks’

    Anurag Thakur launches rainwater harvesting in 61 schools in HP