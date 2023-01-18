INDIALIFESTYLE

National Gallery of Modern Art to house precious collection of Air India artworks

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) here will house the precious ‘Maharaja Collection’ of Air India artworks.

The art collection includes paintings by eminent artists such as Jatin Das, Anjali Ela Menon, M.F. Hussain and Radhaji.

For handing over the artworks to NGMA, an MoU was signed at a programme on Wednesday, which was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said that India has a 5,000-year old history that has been powered by spiritual forces and moral values.

He said that the Prime Minister has been stressing not only on India becoming an economic powerhouse, but also leading a cultural resurgence on the global stage.

Scindia suggested that the exhibition of the art pieces should not be confined to Delhi only, but should be taken worldwide as well as in various parts of the country, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.

The minister said that Air India has been a pioneer of its own kind, as he applauded J.R.D. Tata for his forward thinking and being a pioneer.

He said the showpieces being handed over to NGMA not only contain modern art masterpieces, but also include a wide range of exquisite handlooms, sculptures and other artworks.

Reddy said that through the MoU, the priceless art collection of Air India since 1953 is being transferred to the NGMA under the Ministry of Culture.

The paintings and artworks will now find their rightful place, he added.

The MoU was signed by Joint Secretary, Culture, Mugdha Sinha, and Joint Secretary, Civil Aviation, Satyendra Kumar Mishra; NGMA Director Temsunaro Tripathi; Air India Asset Holding Limited (AIAHL) CMD Vikram Dev Dutt, and representative of Air India Ltd, Kalpana Rao.

