INDIASPORTS

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

NewsWire
0
0

Goa sports minister Govind Gawade on Wednesday said that logo for 37th National Games will be unveiled on May 14 at Dr Shyama Prasaad Mukherjee stadium in the coastal state.

“Goa is hosting national games in October. Our first program, which is of launching logo of the games will be held on May 14 at Dr Shyama Prasaad Mukherjee stadium,” Gawade told reporters here.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday had said that the preparations for 37th National Games is almost complete, as he urged parents to encourage their children to watch the games so that they can get inspired.

“Preparations to host the National Games in October are almost done. The dates will be finalised soon. Our efforts are on to encourage youth in sports. But parents also should encourage their children to watch games, so that they get inspiration,” Sawant said.

Sawant had said that the National Games will be held in October 2023, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sports associations of Goa are being taken into confidence to create a sports environment here,” Sawant had said.

“Sports tourism is our next activity in the tourism space. We will help organise sports events at the national level in the future as we will have the infrastructure ready after the National Games,a Sawant had said.

20230510-142604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands of BJP workers to welcome Modi at airport on return...

    This man has done double intermediate at 67

    Sangh parivar actively campaigns in Hubbali-Dharwad constituency

    Anjum Chopra scholarship announced for young, talented female cricketers