National Games’ logo unveiled by Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the logo for the 37th National Games at Dr Shyama Prasaad Mukherjee stadium here on Sunday.

In his remarks at the gala event, Sawant said that Goa was keen to host the National Games for the last ten years. “This is coming into reality now and we are fully prepared for it. Along with required infrastructure, even human resources is ready to host this sports event,” he said.

He said that Goa had hosted football games much before the liberation of the coastal state and there are many sportsmen here.

Goa has a rich history of football games, which was played by Portuguese here and in 1923, played host to the first international match in India between British vs Portugal.

“Along with spiritual and medical tourism, Goa will be also known for sports tourism in near future. We will support all the national events in the state,” Sawant said.

He said that Goa is in first place to host national and international events successfully. “All guests of G-20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), during the events in Goa appreciated our hospitality,” he said.

Sawant earlier had urged parents to encourage their children to watch the games so that they can get inspired.

“Preparations to host the National Games in October are almost done. The dates will be finalised soon. Our efforts are on to encourage youth in sports. But parents also should encourage their children to watch games, so that they get inspiration,” he said.

Sawant had said that the National Games will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

20230514-222004

