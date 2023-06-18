INDIASPORTS

National Games’ mascot launched in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday launched the mascot and unveiled the official Jersey of the 37th National Games to be held in the coastal state.

The unveiling of official mascot ‘MOGA,’ a bison representing the distinct identity of Goa, reinforces the strong connection between the Games and the state’s heritage.

“Today revolution is taking place in Goa in the area of sports. Youth should prepare themselves to make a revolution here,” he said.

Sawant said that it is proud moment to host the National Games and that the Goa government is committed to create a robust sports culture within the state. “The National Games shall serve as a catalyst for the overall refinement and growth of the existing sports ecosystem in the state,” he said.

He said that infrastructure for the Games is ready and the state is ready to welcome all athletes. “Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives the dates of his availability, we will announce the date of inauguration,” he said.

Sports Minister Govind Gaude, Indian Olympic Association Chairperson P.T. Usha, ace boxer M.C. Mary Kom and others were also present on the occasion.

20230618-203403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sexual assault’ remark: Rahul Gandhi sends 4-page reply to Delhi Police

    How air pollution, stress raises risk of autism in boys

    Delta plus variant: Goa increases screening along Maha border

    More protests at Osmania University over Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit