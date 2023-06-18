Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday launched the mascot and unveiled the official Jersey of the 37th National Games to be held in the coastal state.

The unveiling of official mascot ‘MOGA,’ a bison representing the distinct identity of Goa, reinforces the strong connection between the Games and the state’s heritage.

“Today revolution is taking place in Goa in the area of sports. Youth should prepare themselves to make a revolution here,” he said.

Sawant said that it is proud moment to host the National Games and that the Goa government is committed to create a robust sports culture within the state. “The National Games shall serve as a catalyst for the overall refinement and growth of the existing sports ecosystem in the state,” he said.

He said that infrastructure for the Games is ready and the state is ready to welcome all athletes. “Once Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives the dates of his availability, we will announce the date of inauguration,” he said.

Sports Minister Govind Gaude, Indian Olympic Association Chairperson P.T. Usha, ace boxer M.C. Mary Kom and others were also present on the occasion.

