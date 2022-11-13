INDIA

National-level cycle polo player drowns in canal in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a national-level cycle polo player from Puducherry died while swimming in a canal near Akkihebbalu village in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Alharsh (17). He was part of a team which came down to participate in the national cycle polo championship organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

According to the police, the victim had gone for a swim to a nearby canal but unfortunately he drowned. The exact casue of death is yet to be ascertained.

The police and fire brigade personnel fished out the body of the youth from the canal. The police have lodged a case and taken up the investigation.

20221113-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Laws should be made after careful debate: LS Speaker

    Making our Zakat more constructive

    RSS meet pays tributes to Mulayam, others

    ‘As long as Delhi’s positivity rate under 1%, Covid in check’