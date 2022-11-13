In a tragic incident, a national-level cycle polo player from Puducherry died while swimming in a canal near Akkihebbalu village in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Alharsh (17). He was part of a team which came down to participate in the national cycle polo championship organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

According to the police, the victim had gone for a swim to a nearby canal but unfortunately he drowned. The exact casue of death is yet to be ascertained.

The police and fire brigade personnel fished out the body of the youth from the canal. The police have lodged a case and taken up the investigation.

