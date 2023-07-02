Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is building a ‘National Maritime Heritage Complex’ (NMHC) at the Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal in Gujarat.

The marinetime complex will have a special gallery depicting heritage and history of Navy and Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will contribute in this project.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Indian Navy and coast guard will work for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme “Evolution of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard” at the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

For this initiative a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy with Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd on Sunday July 2. The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019.

MoD apprised that it will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, four theme parks – Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park, fourteen galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now, Coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others, officials at MoD added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the NMHC project comprising of a maritime museum, lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, amusement park centres, etc.

2023070232946