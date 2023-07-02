INDIA

National Maritime Heritage Complex to come up in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is building a ‘National Maritime Heritage Complex’ (NMHC) at the Indus Valley civilization region of Lothal in Gujarat.

The marinetime complex will have a special gallery depicting heritage and history of Navy and Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will contribute in this project.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Indian Navy and coast guard will work for the planning, development, construction, and commissioning of a gallery on the theme “Evolution of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard” at the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

For this initiative a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy with Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd on Sunday July 2. The foundation stone for the NMHC project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2019.

MoD apprised that it will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle, four theme parks – Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park, and Adventure and Amusement theme park, fourteen galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now, Coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others, officials at MoD added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the NMHC project comprising of a maritime museum, lighthouse museum, maritime theme parks, amusement park centres, etc.

2023070232946

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YSRCP plenary to focus on roadmap for 2024 polls

    Wimbledon women’s singles draw: Swiatek plays Zhu Lin in campaign opener;...

    Congress leaders meet Chouhan, demands probe into charges against party workers

    Death risk from Covid-triggered heart issues very high in first 30...